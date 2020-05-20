Why Anaplan's Stock Is Trading Higher
Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.
Mizuho maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $50 per share.
Anaplan is a U.S.-based business performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. The company also provides professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.
Anaplan was trading 3.61% higher at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.71 and a 52-week low of $26.04.
Latest Ratings for PLAN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Apr 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
