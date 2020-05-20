Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Anaplan's Stock Is Trading Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 2:51pm   Comments
Share:

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

Mizuho maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $50 per share.

Anaplan is a U.S.-based business performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. The company also provides professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.

Anaplan was trading 3.61% higher at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.71 and a 52-week low of $26.04.

Latest Ratings for PLAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020MizuhoMaintainsBuy
May 2020Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Apr 2020Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PLAN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAN)

Deutsche Bank Says This SMID-Cap Software Stock Is Ready For When The Market Recovers
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVCFRAMaintains37.0
EXPCFRAMaintains76.0
LOWCFRAReiterates139.0
MCKCFRAMaintains171.0
TGTCFRAMaintains120.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com