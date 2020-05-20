52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares jumped 80.3% to $3.9305.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 59.8% to $1.23 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 33.4% to $ 6.58.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares jumped 29.7% to $2.6850 after the company reported a $1.44 per ADS special dividend and agreed to sell remaining equity ownership in Bytedance for $66 million.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) gained 27.7% to $ 45.56 after reporting Q1 results. Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target $31 to $46 following Q1 earnings.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 27.3% to $0.65 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) surged 25.5% to $8.77 after Jefferies upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $16.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 24.6% to $3.3150. Surface Oncology and Merck announced plans to collaborate on immuno-oncology study evaluating SRF617, targeting CD39 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) In solid tumor patients.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) surged 24.3% to $2.7851. Select Interior Concepts is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 21.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) gained 22.2% to $19.30 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 20.8% to $2.4650.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares jumped 20.5% to $4.4361.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NYSE: VFF) climbed 19.8% to $4.06.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 19% to $2.655.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 17.9% to $1.32 after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) surged 17.3% to $2.65.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) gained 16.5% to $3.03.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) climbed 15.4% to $4.80.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares gained 14.8% to $15.74 amid strength in oil and optimism towards a U.S. economic rebound.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) climbed 14.8% to $3.89.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) climbed 14.6% to $7.00. Windtree Therapeutics priced its 2.758 million unit offering at $7.25 per unit.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) rose 14.1% to $71.98.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares gained 14% to $7.96.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 14% to $1.425 after the company reported new cyber-security sector deals by its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 13.5% to $4.36 after the company announced it will advance its new HSP90 inhibitor, ADX-1612, to clinical testing for coronavirus.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares gained 13% to $3.84. Nano Dimension shares surged 342% on Tuesday after the company and HENSOLDT achieved a major breakthrough in electronics 3D printing.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 13% to $2.3490.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) surged 12.8% to $4.58.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 12.4% to $2.305.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) gained 11.3% to $3.46 after the company priced its 1.943 million share offering of its common stock at $2.5725 per share.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 10.8% to $5.91.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares gained 10.7% to $2.9557 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) climbed 10.1% to $5.01 after the company announced a coronavirus vaccine manufacturing agreement with Vaxart.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) rose 8.5% to $15.80 after the company released positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate INO-4800. Inovio announced publication of data from animal testing of INO-4800 in the peer-reviewed journal "Nature Communications" showing robust neutralizing antibody and T-cell immune responses against the coronavirus mice and guinea pigs.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 6.5% to $51.81 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares dipped 35.8% to $2.8165 after the company resume trading on Wednesday. The trading of the Chinese coffee chain company at the Nasdaq Stock Market was halted back in April after the disclosure of securities fraud by its Chief Operating Officer Jian Liu.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 18.3% to $0.2164. KemPharm shares climbed over 13% on Tuesday after the company received a Day-74 letter which stated that the New Drug Application for its KP415 is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review by the FDA.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) shares tumbled 17% to $3.41.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 16.4% to $8.10. ShiftPixy shares jumped 52% on Tuesday after the company announced a deal with Diamondback DTNM, an operator of 11 Del Taco Restaurants.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 15.9% to $22.69. I-Mab announced the opening of its Hong Kong office.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares dipped 15.7% to $3.8181 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 15.1% to $2.29 following a WSJ article suggesting the company is seeking financing for a possible bankruptcy.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 14.7% to $2.50 after the company announced a proposed ADS public offering.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) dipped 14.6% to $22.32 after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 12.5% to $4.745 as Viceroy tweeted short position.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) dropped 12.3% to $9.30.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 11.1% to $0.4612 after declining 19% on Tuesday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals reported stockholder approval of proposals required for merger transaction with Qualigen, Inc.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 10% to $4.8599.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares dipped 9.9% to $16.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and comparable retail segment sales decreased 28%.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 9.7% to $13.23 after dropping 14% on Tuesday.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) dipped 9.6% to $6.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 7.6% to $49.81.
