Salesforce Labs Unleashes Supplyforce Bot Communication Tool

Salesforce Labs has launched the Supplyforce Bot on Salesforce AppExchange to improve real-time communication within the supply chain.

The free Supplyforce Bot features three components, any of which can be used by customers. They are:

Supplyforce Bot Mobile Interface that allows drivers, couriers and cargo operators to stay informed on safety-related topics, ask for help, or talk to a live agent if they need assistance.

Transportation Support that helps driver supervisors respond quickly to field requests. It is completed through a variety of channels, including SMS and WhatsApp.

Transportation Crisis Center so driver dispatch centers can monitor and analyze driver disruptions such as productivity decline and abandoned freight.

Using the bot, drivers can be made aware of open truck stops, restaurants and pharmacies as well as other locations or amenities. Driver managers can monitor for mechanical issues and road closures that might delay drivers. The platform also allows companies to leverage built-in dashboards to contextually understand how to better respond to different crisis scenarios.

Salesforce Labs offers free, customizable solutions built by Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) employees and made available to the public through the Salesforce AppExchange.

The Supplyforce Bot also allows users to search for information and find knowledge articles. Users can install the Bot in one of two ways:

Existing Salesforce customers can leverage the Salesforce Care Employee and Customer Support Solution, which is free for 90 days. Once implemented, it can serve as the foundation for Supplyforce Bot package installation.

For existing customers who are already using Salesforce Sales Cloud or Service Cloud, the new Supplyforce Bot solution is available today on Salesforce AppExchange, where the package can be installed into the existing Salesforce organization.

Salesforce Labs said that the introduction of the Supplyforce Bot is in response to the ongoing supply chain issues brought on by COVID-19.

"Supply chain resiliency is a top priority during the crisis, as people need to be confident that essentials such as food, ventilators, medicine and personal protective equipment are readily available. As adjustments are made to meet this unprecedented need, sourcing capabilities – from production to delivery – must be guaranteed. The safety and integrity of the supply chain is critical to this effort, which starts with transportation workers," it said in a release.

The Supplyforce Bot is a free download.

Photo: Salesforce