Australian Mining And Technology Metals Companies Set To Take Stage At Investor Conference

The performances of precious metals have diverged wildly in 2020.

Spot gold is up 15% year-to-date (as of May 19) and is flirting with eight-year highs as concerns about global economic growth drive demand in the safe haven. Silver, which is coming off an 11-year low hit in March, has rebounded to about unchanged on the year.

But the market has not been as kind to the lesser-known metals. The Metals & Minerals Price Index—a weighted average of aluminum, copper, iron ore, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc prices— is down 15% year-to-date. All of this puts the mining and metals industry in a unique situation, as the market places a premium of one precious metal over all others.

Metals investors will get some color on the market Thursday at the Australian Mining and Technology Metals Investor Conference. Executives from nine metals and mining companies will provide updates on their property positions, development schedules, recent performance.

The first slate of presentations will consist of Australian miners—Australia is the world’s second-largest gold producer according to U.S. Global Investors—while the second slate will focus on North American technology metals companies.

The conference will also feature a number of keynote presentations. The Honorable Bill Johnston, minister of mines, Western Australia and Dr. Richard Blewett, head of mineral systems, Geoscience Australia will discuss national and state initiatives encouraging mineral exploration investment and supporting mining development. Jack Lifton, director, Industrial Policy Institute will discuss the importance of government industrial policy securing a supply chain of technology metals.

Below is the schedule for the conference. Each presentation is followed by a virtual Q&A session with attendees and is available on demand.

9:00 AM ET: Keynote Presentations

Speakers: The Honorable Bill Johnston, Minister of Mines, Western Australia and Dr. Richard Blewett, Head of Mineral Systems, Geoscience Australia

9:30 AM ET Northern Minerals Ltd. (ASX: NTU)

Speaker: George Bauk, Managing Director, CEO

10:00 AM ET Arafura Resources Ltd. (ASX: ARU | Pink: ARAFF)

Speaker: Gavin Lockyer, Managing Director

10:30 AM ET Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

Speaker: Steve Promnitz, Managing Director

About: Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company undertaking an aggressive program to explore prime lithium basins and lithium pegmatites in Argentina, among some of the largest players in the lithium sector. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~165,000 Ha), controlled 100% by Lake.

11:00 AM ET Thor Mining PLC (ASX: THR | AIM: THR)

Speaker: Mick Billing, Chairman

11:30 AM ET Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: TGMGF | ASX: TGM)

Speaker: Bill Guy, Chairman

About: Theta Gold Mines Limited is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. Across ~620,000 hectares of Mining Rights, the Company controls the entire East Transvaal Gold Fields, with an existing JORC Resources of over 6Moz @ 4.18g/t. The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 150kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources.

12:00 PM ET Keynote Presentation: A Perspective on Prioritizing the Critical Metals

Speaker: Jack Lifton, Director, Industrial Policy Institute

12:30 PM ET Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: MLNLF | TSX-V: ML | Frankfurt: A3N2: GR)

Speakers: Farhad Abasov, President and CEO / Director; Alex Langer, Vice President Capital Markets

About: Millennial has a portfolio of exploration properties containing known deposits of Lithium.

1:00 PM ET Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU | Frankfurt: NM9)

Speaker: Christina Lalli, Director, Investor Relations

About: Nouveau-Monde is a Quebec based Canadian junior mining company that focuses on the development of its world-class natural graphite asset located in the town of St-Michel-des-Saints some 130 km north of Montreal. On top of producing graphite concentrate through typical crushing-grinding-flotation flowsheet, the company targets to process further their graphite flake in a second transformation for manufacturing purified spherical graphite to be sold into the Lithium-Ion Battery (LiB) market.

1:30 PM ET Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR)

Speaker: Mark Chalmers, President & Chief Executive Officer

About: Energy Fuels Inc is a uranium producer. It holds three of America's key uranium production centers: The White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas. Its producing White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill in the US and has a licensed capacity of approximately 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Nichols Ranch is in production and has a licensed capacity of approximately 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. Alta Mesa is currently on standby. In addition, it also produces vanadium. Energy Fuels also owns several licensed and developed uranium and vanadium mines on standby and other projects in development.

2:00 PM ET GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD)

Speaker: Brad Langille, President & CEO

About: GoGold Resources is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects.

