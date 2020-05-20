Market Overview

Why Alarm's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 11:27am   Comments
Alarm.com Holdings(NASDAQ: ALRM) shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company announced a proposed public offering of roughly 5.626 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.

Alarm.com provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform solution for the connected home. The platform allows home and business owners to secure their properties and automate and control an array of connected devices. SaaS and license fees from service providers, who resell these services and pay Alarm.com a monthly subscription, are the largest sources of revenue for the firm.

Alarm.com shares are trading down 7.56% at $46.09 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.02 and a 52-week low of $32.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings

