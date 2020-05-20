Why Quest Diagnostics Is Trading Higher Today

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $139 to $146.

Quest Diagnostics is a provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of 2,000 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals.

Quest Diagnostics shares are trading up 5% at $115.86 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $125 and a 52-week low of $73.02.