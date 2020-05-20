Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Quest Diagnostics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 11:29am   Comments
Share:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $139 to $146.

Quest Diagnostics is a provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of 2,000 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals.

Quest Diagnostics shares are trading up 5% at $115.86 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $125 and a 52-week low of $73.02.

Latest Ratings for DGX

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2020UBSMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DGX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DGX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NASH Disappointment For Genfit, Novavax Lands $384M CEPI Funding For Coronavirus Vaccine, GW Pharma Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Inovio's MERS Vaccine Data, Fast Track Designation For Erytech, FDA Approves Higher Dose Of Merck's Keytruda
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Why Quest Diagnostics Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FESeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On47.0
ETRSeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On108.0
APOCFRAMaintains48.0
CMSSeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On61.5
USAStifelMaintains5.7
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com