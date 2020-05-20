Why Atossa Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced "successful" in vitro testing results of AT-H201, which is Atossa's proprietary COVID-19 drug candidate.

Atossa is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company operating in the U.S. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions.

The clinical-stage programs of the company includes delivery of therapeutics through microcatheters which delivers a number of therapeutics to the ducts in the breast, the site of the majority of early breast cancers and fulvestrant.

Atossa’s stock traded up 28% to $2.24 per share at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.25 and a 52-week low of 76 cents.