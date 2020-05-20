Why Twilio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.
JMP Securities maintained its Market Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $160 to $200.
Twilio is a cPaaS company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications. The firm's programmable communications cloud addresses several use-cases, including programmable voice to make and receive phone calls.
Twilio's stock traded up 3.23% to $189.15 per share at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $197.15 and a 52-week low of $68.06.
Latest Ratings for TWLO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|May 2020
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings