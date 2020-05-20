Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning session, 85 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL).
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 0.02% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are the following:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,489.80 for a change of up 1.2%.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $228.20 with a daily change of up 4.53%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $66.02. Shares traded up 2.09%.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were up 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $150.99.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares were up 4.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $320.79 for a change of up 4.49%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $394.75. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $121.76 with a daily change of up 1.97%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares broke to $837.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.04%.
- Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $188.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.24%.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares broke to $43.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,028.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.70.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares were up 4.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.65.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares broke to $188.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.4%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.33. The stock traded up 3.02% on the session.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.05%.
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.12.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.34%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.41%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.7%.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares were up 3.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.84.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit $368.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.03%.
- Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares broke to $79.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.65%.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $219.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.47%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $210.08 this morning. The stock was up 4.49% on the session.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.47. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) shares set a new yearly high of $39.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.84% on the session.
- Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.63 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.03%.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares hit $62.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.05%.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.87. The stock traded up 2.83% on the session.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.53%.
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $150.00. Shares traded up 2.0%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit $59.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.
- Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.44%.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares hit $27.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.49%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $529.87 with a daily change of up 1.4%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.11 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $111.97 on Wednesday, moving up 1.87%.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock set a new 52-week high of $164.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.80 with a daily change of up 9.71%.
- Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.45%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares broke to $70.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.32%.
- Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.7%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares set a new yearly high of $141.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $107.25. Shares traded up 4.02%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.23 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $46.20. Shares traded up 25.48%.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares set a new yearly high of $14.96 this morning. The stock was up 5.1% on the session.
- Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.53. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares were up 5.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.20.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.88.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares set a new yearly high of $76.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.53 on Wednesday, moving up 8.79%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.34%.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares were up 9.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.15.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares were up 3.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.71.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares set a new yearly high of $28.79 this morning. The stock was up 4.53% on the session.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares were up 4.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.45 for a change of up 4.37%.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares hit $10.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.57 on Wednesday morning.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares broke to $2.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.6%.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.27 Wednesday morning.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.51. The stock traded up 4.11% on the session.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) shares were up 15.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.09 for a change of up 15.18%.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.5%.
- Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 3.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.50.
- Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares hit $15.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.36%.
- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.50 with a daily change of down 5.11%.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 23.73%.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.12 on Wednesday, moving up 4.73%.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) shares broke to $2.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.69%.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares hit $2.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.57%.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) shares set a new yearly high of $0.86 this morning. The stock was up 6.26% on the session.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.89. The stock was up 10.0% for the day.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares were up 4.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.18 for a change of up 4.46%.
- China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares hit $1.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 123.04%.
Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas