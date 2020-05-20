Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Historic' Flooding Threatens Midland, Michigan, Home Of Dow Chemical
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 10:45am   Comments
Share:
'Historic' Flooding Threatens Midland, Michigan, Home Of Dow Chemical

Three dams have failed in mid-Michigan after days of heavy rain, leading to the evacuation of 10,000 residents.

On Tuesday, the Edenville dam failed and the Sanford dam was overrun, according to the Midland Daily News. On Wednesday morning, a third dam — the Poseyville Dyke in Midland Township — broke, leading to further evacuations, the newspaper reported. 

The flooding could put downtown Midland, a city of 42,000, under 9 feet of water, according to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW)-owned Dow Chemical Co., which is based in Midland, has its main chemical plant on the banks of the Tittabawassee River. 

The company has enacted its emergency flooding plan, which includes the safe shutdown of operating units and evacuation of all but essential staff, according to MLive

Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency 

Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday for Midland County and said the city of Midland could see a "historic high water level."

"This is unlike anything we've seen in Midland County," Whitmer said at a news conference. "To go through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable."

Whitmer said the National Guard has been deployed in Midland. 

The governor appealed to residents who are in shelters to try and wear a face covering and continue to practice social distancing to avoid coronavirus infection. 

Related Links:

How Climate Change Will Drive A Fundamental Reshaping of Finance

Oil Price Surge Driven Partly By Positive Coronavirus Vaccine News, Says Saxo Bank Strategist

Screenshot of pilot Ryan Kaleto's footage of the Edenville Dam via the MLive YouTube

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOW)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2020
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On VectoIQ, Yext And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Boyd Gaming, Domino's Pizza, Exxon And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
BofA Downgrades LyondellBasell, Dow, Says Polyethylene Producers Face Margin Pressure
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 1, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: flooding floods Gretchen Whitmer michigan Midland Daily News MLiveNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com