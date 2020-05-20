This Year's 'Call Of Duty' Will Be Called 'Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War': Reports

Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Call of Duty" may still be accumulating attention through "Modern Warfare" and its free-to-play battle royale "Warzone," but news of the next installation in the franchise is already starting to appear.

According to reports and leaks, the next title in the series is called "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War." Hints of the next title have been discovered in "Warzone" through data mining, and sources directly attached to Eurogamer have confirmed the Cold War setting.

Not A Surprise

This isn't a surprising move by Treyarch considering Infinity Ward's "Modern Warfare" was a soft reboot of the MW series. "Black Ops," released in 2010, was also set during the Cold War. This will allow the "Black Ops" series to return to its roots in a historical setting and kick off a new spin of Treyarch's development cycle.

In "Warzone," players were able to locate a mysterious bunker, and clip through the walls to find a nuclear warhead. By using a drone, players were able to tour the restricted bunker, and dataminers linked the bunker to a code titled "nuke_coreless." In addition, models of the RC-XD (a remote-controlled explosive car), and a U-2 plane, which could further support the Cold War setting.

Activision declined to comment, but it's possible we will soon start seeing information of the next "Call of Duty" in-game, specifically inside "Warzone's" map.

