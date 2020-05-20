30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 63.8% to $5.57 in pre-market trading. Nano Dimension shares surged 342% on Tuesday after the company and HENSOLDT achieved a major breakthrough in electronics 3D printing.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 54.5% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 50.8% to $5.79 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics is expected to issue a COVID-19 development update today.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 49.4% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) rose 48.3% to $14.39 in pre-market trading after the company won a National Aviation Maintenance and Logistics Services contract by the US Customs and Border Protection.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 40% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported new cyber-security sector deals by its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 31.2% to $0.6820 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 30.9% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after surging over 18% on Tuesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) rose 30% to $18.97 in pre-market trading after the company said COVID-19 coronavirus DNA vaccine INO-4800 demonstrates 'robust neutralizing antibody and T cell immune responses in preclinical models.'
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 23.6% to $3.29 in pre-market trading.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares rose 19.5% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after jumping around 19% on Tuesday. Sigma Labs named Mark K. Ruport as CEO and president on Tuesday.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 7.8% to $126.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 6.4% to $42.72 in pre-market trading.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) rose 6.1% to $23.52 in pre-market trading.
- Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) rose 6.1% to $2.08 following upbeat quarterly results.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 5.7% to $10.20 in pre-market trading after the company said 'strong effectiveness' has been observed in animal model for the drug candidates it is developing against SARS-CoV-2 for coronavirus.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 5.5% to $51.35 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 29.3% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 19.4% to $7.80 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy shares jumped 52% on Tuesday after the company announced a deal with Diamondback DTNM, an operator of 11 Del Taco Restaurants.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 17.4% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed ADS public offering.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) fell 16.5% to $0.5430 in pre-market trading. Oragenics shares surged over 21% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into an agreement with Aragen Biosciences to accelerate the development of TerraCoV2, a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 13.1% to $0.23 in pre-market trading. KemPharm shares climbed over 13% on Tuesday after the company received a Day-74 letter which stated that the New Drug Application for its KP415 is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review by the FDA.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) fell 12.6% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 11.3% to $0.4603 in pre-market trading after declining 19% on Tuesday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals reported stockholder approval of proposals required for merger transaction with Qualigen, Inc.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 10.1% to $1.43 in pre-market trading.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares fell 9.5% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares fell 9.1% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) fell 6% to $3.28 in pre-market trading.
- Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) fell 4.6% to $1,780.00 in pre-market trading. Cable One reported a $400 million common stock offering on Tuesday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 4.2% to $68.68 in pre-market trading. Moderna’s claims on achieving a dose-dependent increase in immunogenicity in Phase 1 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, are not backed by sufficient data, according to vaccine experts.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas