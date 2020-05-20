Market Overview

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2020 4:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares surged 341.7% to close at $3.40 on Tuesday. HENSOLDT and Nano Dimension achieved a major breakthrough in electronics 3D printing.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares gained 51.6% to close at $9.69. Del Taco franchisee announced a partnership with ShiftPixy to combat COVID-19.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) jumped 34% to close at $6.51 after the company said it intends to provide an update on early-stage coronavirus vaccine candidate collaborations on May 19. The company expects at least one of its collaborators to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential vaccine as early as July.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) climbed 31.6% to close at $26.97.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 29.4% to close at $4.53.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 27% to close at $4.38.
  • Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) surged 24.7% to close at $3.28.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares gained 24.6% to close at $1.05 after the company said e-commerce demand was up 96% in the period since stores closed on March 19th.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) rose 23.9% to close at $3.11. Oncternal Therapeutics announced presentation of update on Phase 1/2 clinical trial of cirmtuzumab in combination with ibrutinib at 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting on May 29.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) climbed 23.5% to close at $2.31 after the company highlighted single-dose week 12 data in chronic Hep B subjects with 60mg AB-729 showed "significant, continuous reduction in HBsAg."
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares gained 22.3% to close at $6.97 after gaining around 7% on Monday.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) surged 21.4% to close at $5.96.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 18.8% to close at $2.65.
  • Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) climbed 17.9% to close at $13.89.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) shares rose 17.7% to close at $2.9650.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 17.7% to close at $17.87.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) gained 15.9% to close at $2.85.
  • VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) rose 15.4% to close at $25.18.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 15.2% to close at $2.50.
  • Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) gained 14.9% to close at $6.93.
  • AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) shares rose 14.7% to close at $3.20.
  • U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) gained 14.6% to close at $5.98.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares jumped 14.4% to close at $7.07.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) gained 14.1% to close at $35.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 13.7% to close at $10.60. Niu Technologies release Q1 results on Monday.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) gained 13.6% to close at $7.87.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) jumped 12.9% to close at $6.04.
  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) climbed 11% to close at $2.68.
  • SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) gained 10.4% to close at $30.93.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 9.1% to close at $0.8072 after jumping over 32% on Monday.
  • Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 9.1% to close at $10.55.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) rose 8.2% to close at $1.00 after the company reported Q1 results and announced acquisition of leading data and analytics technology company JP3 Measurement.
  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) rose 6.6% to close at $2.89.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) surged 5.3% to close at $14.02.

 

Losers

  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled 29.4% to close at $ 0.5299 on Tuesday after the company announced a public stock offering.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares fell 26.3% to close at $ 4.35 after the company announced the launch of a proposed stock offering of its common stock.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) dipped 19.6% to close at $13.00 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3.077 million shares at $13 per share.
  • Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) fell 18.4% to close at $26.14 after the company reported a proposed offering of $150.0 million of convertible senior notes due 2025.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) tumbled 16.6% to close at $30.92.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 16.6% to close at $5.42.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 16.1% to close at $7.52. Clovis Oncology priced 11 million share public offering of common stock at $8.05 per share.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dipped 15.9% to close at $50.59.
  • Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) fell 15.8% to close at $12.64 after the company said it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, shares of common stock and convertible senior notes due 2027 in separate concurrent underwritten public offerings.
  • Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 15.8% to close at $ 26.58.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 15.4% to close at $4.55.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dipped 15.3% to close at $33.98.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 15% to close at $3.35.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares declined 14.3% to close at $14.65.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dipped 13.6% to close at $4.08.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) dipped 13.5% to close at $2.24.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) fell 12.8% to close at $55.75. Turning Point Therapeutics priced its 5.4 million share offering at $60 per share.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) fell 12.6% to close at $5.03.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) tumbled 11.8% to close at $11.34.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 10.4% to close at $71.67. Moderna’s claims on achieving a dose-dependent increase in immunogenicity in Phase 1 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, are not backed by sufficient data, according to vaccine experts.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) dropped 9.8% to close at $88.91 after the company announced a common stock offering of 5 million shares.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares declined 9.7% to close at $15.21.
  • Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) declined 9.6% to close at $2.63.
  • Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) dipped 9.4% to close at $12.29.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 8.5% to close at $5.40.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 7.7% to close at $17.38 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
  • Power REIT (NYSE: PW) fell 7% to close at $20.65.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

