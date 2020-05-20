Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Looking To Diversify Its Manufacturing Base, Will Make Headphones In Vietnam
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 3:28am   Comments
Share:
Apple Looking To Diversify Its Manufacturing Base, Will Make Headphones In Vietnam

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to shift the manufacturing of its over-ear AirPods Studio headphones away from China.

What Happened

Apple will now make its new Studio range of headphones in Vietnam. This is the first time ever that the Cupertino-based tech giant has produced an entirely new product in Vietnam, according to 9to5Mac, an Apple news website.

Goertek Inc., an acoustics components firm and Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd, an Apple supplier, will assemble the headphones in Vietnam. Shipments to Apple would commence in June or July, with product release planned for late summer or early fall. Mass production is slated to begin mid-2020.

Why It Matters

The underlying reason for the shift of manufacturing to Vietnam is said to be “political and trade tensions” between the United States and China, reported 9to5Mac.

Some of the headphones will still be built by contract manufacturers in China, but even shifting some of the manufacturing away from the country is an indication of Apple’s intention of diversifying its manufacturing base. 

Apple’s operations executives suggested in 2015 that the company move at least one product’s manufacturing to Vietnam. This would have given Apple a chance to begin the years-long process of training workers and creating a new group of component providers outside of China.

Apple has plans to move almost a fifth of its production capacity from China to India in order to take advantage of the Indian government’s new production-linked incentives scheme.

Price Action

Apple shares traded 1.40% higher at $314.54 in the after-hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.58% higher at $313.14.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Telemedicine A COVID-19 Winner
Walmart Earnings Look Strong Across the Board, But Home Depot Down After Missing on EPS
Sony To Convert Its Financial Subsidiary Into Wholly Owned Unit Through $3.7B Tender Offer
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The 2015 Fitbit IPO Would Be Worth Today
More Than 25 US Apple Stores To Reopen, 100 Now Open Around The World
Barron's Picks And Pans: Cisco, Gilead, Netflix, Wayfair And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 9TO5Mac AirPods China Tim CookNews Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com