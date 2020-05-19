Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Clovis Oncology's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2020 3:09pm   Comments
Share:

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

Late Monday, the company announced a common stock offering of $85 million. The company announced the pricing of 11 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering at a price to the public of $8.05 per share.

Clovis Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., the EU, and additional international markets. The firm targets its development programs for the treatment of specific subsets of cancer populations.

Clovis Oncology shares were trading down 13.39% at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.61 and a 52-week low of $2.93.

Related Links:

Gilead Analysts See Questionable Commercial Opportunity For Coronavirus Candidate Remdesivir

Moderna, Lonza Strike Deal To Manufacture Up To 1 Billion Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Annually

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLVS)

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Roche, Arbutus Releases Positive Readout For HBV Therapy, Moderna Announces $1.34B Common Stock Offering
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Why Clovis Oncology's Stock Spiked Higher Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Co-Diagnostics Earnings, NantKwest Plans Pancreatic Cancer Study, ADC Therapeutics IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com