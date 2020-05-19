44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped 85.8% to $1.43. HENSOLDT and Nano Dimension achieved a major breakthrough in electronics 3D printing.
- ShiftPixy, Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 85.6% to $11.85. Del Taco franchisee announced a partnership with ShiftPixy to combat COVID-19.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) gained 28.3% to $2.40 after the company highlighted single-dose week 12 data in chronic Hep B subjects with 60mg AB-729 showed "significant, continuous reduction in HBsAg."
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares climbed 27.3% to $1.0726 after the company said e-commerce demand was up 96% in the period since stores closed on March 19th.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) rose 26.5% to $1.1699 after the company reported Q1 results and announced acquisition of leading data and analytics technology company JP3 Measurement.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 26% to $6.12 after the company said it intends to provide an update on early-stage coronavirus vaccine candidate collaborations on May 19. The company expects at least one of its collaborators to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential vaccine as early as July.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares climbed 24.6% to $7.10 after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) gained 23.4% to $38.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) surged 22.6% to $3.2244.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) climbed 18.6% to $24.32.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) gained 18% to $5.25.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) climbed 17.2% to $2.83.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 14.7% to $0.8486 after jumping over 32% on Monday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) jumped 13.6% to $6.08.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) rose 13.5% to $3.08.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 13.4% to $61.31.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) jumped 13.2% to $3.9033.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) shares rose 13.1% to $2.85.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) gained 12.4% to $31.50.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares jumped 12% to $6.92.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 11.8% to $16.97.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 11.6% to $10.79.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) surged 10.9% to $14.77.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares gained 7.5% to $2.8278.
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 6% to $113.80 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 5.5% to $138.38. Advance Auto Parts reported weak Q1 results, but issued upbeat update for the second quarter.
Losers
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 26.7% to $0.5499 after the company announced a public stock offering.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares dipped 24.2% to $4.4750 after the company announced the launch of a proposed stock offering of its common stock.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 20.6% to $5.16.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 17.1% to $13.39 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3.077 million shares at $13 per share.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) dropped 16.1% to $12.60 after the company said it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, shares of common stock and convertible senior notes due 2027 in separate concurrent underwritten public offerings.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 16% to $4.5201.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) fell 13.5% to $19.20.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dipped 12.8% to $34.96.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) slipped 11.8% to $5.20.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 11.8% to $7.91. Clovis Oncology priced 11 million share public offering of common stock at $8.05 per share.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) tumbled 11% to $33.00.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) fell 10.3% to $57.33. Turning Point Therapeutics priced its 5.4 million share offering at $60 per share.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 9.9% to $28.43.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) dropped 9.7% to $89.05 after the company announced a common stock offering of 5 million shares.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) dipped 9.2% to $12.30.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares declined 9.2% to $15.30.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 8.8% to $17.16 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) dropped 8.6% to $2.66.
