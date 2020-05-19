Why Dynavax's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company said it intends to provide an update on early-stage coronavirus vaccine candidate collaborations. The company expects at least one of its collaborators to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential vaccine as early as July.

Dynavax Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It's current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.

Dynavax shares were trading up 22.74% at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $7.20 and $1.80.

