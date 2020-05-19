Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Dynavax's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2020 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Dynavax's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company said it intends to provide an update on early-stage coronavirus vaccine candidate collaborations. The company expects at least one of its collaborators to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential vaccine as early as July.

Dynavax Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It's current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.

Dynavax shares were trading up 22.74% at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $7.20 and $1.80.

Related Links:

Moderna To Raise $1.3B In A Public Offering As Coronavirus Vaccine Trials See Progress

Gilead Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Anticipates Short-Term Impact From Coronavirus

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Walmart Beats Q1 Expectations
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Novartis Lung Cancer Drug, 2-Way Contest Emerging For Tetraphase Pharma, Dexcom To Join S&P 500
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace
Price Over Earnings Overview: Dynavax Technologies
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com