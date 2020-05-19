Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 5 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) .

. Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

500.com (NYSE: WBAI) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.46%. Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares were down 5.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.57.

shares were down 5.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.57. LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) shares hit a yearly low of $1.04 today morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.04 today morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ: ZCMD) shares fell to $1.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 12.02%.

shares fell to $1.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 12.02%. Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.