Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2020 10:43am   Comments
Share:

During Tuesday's morning trading, 59 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS).
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: MFH)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 229.6% to reach a new 52-week high.
  • Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 0.35% after setting a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $458.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $361.90 on Tuesday, moving up 2.55%.
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $317.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares were up 3.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.13.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock hit a yearly high price of $395.23. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.50. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $812.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%.
  • Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares set a new yearly high of $165.02 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.
  • eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.95. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.64. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $72.80. Shares traded up 4.35%.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares were up 3.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.89.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares hit $46.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.56%.
  • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares broke to $141.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.02%.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $127.28 on Tuesday, moving up 1.7%.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.27. The stock was up 3.58% for the day.
  • Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.46%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to $56.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.87%.
  • Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.07 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares set a new yearly high of $8.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.
  • Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares set a new yearly high of $52.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $68.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.05%.
  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares broke to $124.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.87%.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.78. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
  • Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares broke to $26.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.03%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.07. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares hit a yearly high of $162.82. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) shares hit $16.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares were up 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.73.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares hit a yearly high of $64.69. The stock traded up 5.93% on the session.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.12 on Tuesday, moving up 2.82%.
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.17. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $45.48. Shares traded up 3.07%.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares hit $24.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.63%.
  • Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) shares broke to $8.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.45%.
  • Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $57.00 with a daily change of up 2.06%.
  • Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares set a new yearly high of $21.34 this morning. The stock was up 5.65% on the session.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.58 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.67% for the day.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares set a new yearly high of $51.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares were up 4.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.56 for a change of up 4.16%.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares were up 7.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.43 for a change of up 7.88%.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.46%.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares were up 4.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.97 for a change of up 4.63%.
  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.49. The stock traded up 8.53% on the session.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.93 with a daily change of up 3.11%.
  • Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.30 Tuesday morning.
  • Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Tuesday, moving down 0.35%.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares were up 13.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.42.
  • Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.82. The stock traded up 8.84% on the session.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.46 with a daily change of up 16.57%.
  • WidePoint (AMEX: WYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 11.92% for the day.
  • CodeChain New Continent (NASDAQ: CCNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.34. The stock was up 12.05% for the day.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares hit a yearly high of $1.83. The stock traded up 3.57% on the session.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: MFH) shares broke to $3.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 229.6%.
  • Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares were up 19.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.65.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCL)

86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com