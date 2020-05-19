Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 59 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

. Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: MFH) 's stock traded up the highest, moving 229.6% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock made a new 52-week high of $458.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $72.80. Shares traded up 4.35%. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares were up 3.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.89.

shares hit a yearly high of $162.82. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) shares hit $16.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.30 Tuesday morning.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.