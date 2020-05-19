Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on housing starts and permits for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets