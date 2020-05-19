82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) rose 81.4% to close at $1.76 following strong Q2 earnings.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) jumped 79.3% to close at $7.80 after the company reported Q1 results.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares jumped 64% to close at $0.5248 on Monday after reporting Q2 results. ALJ Regional’s quarterly sales rose to $96.00 million from $87.996 million.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 52.7% to close at $17.10. Aurora Cannabis shares jumped 69% on Friday after the company reported a rise in Q3 sales.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 35% to close at $4.82.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) gained 32.6% to close at $7.48.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 32.1% to close at $40.10. Vir Biotechnology announced identification and characterization of a potential therapeutic COVID-19 antibody by Vir Biotechnology published in the journal Nature.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 30.6% to close at $56.96 after B. Riley FBR maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $43 to $53 per share.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 29.8% to close at $2.66.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) surged 28.8% to close at $2.95. Wells Fargo upgraded IMV from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2.5 to $8.5. IMV reported quarterly results on Friday.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) gained 26.6% to close at $12.85.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 26.5% to close at $4.72.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) climbed 26.1% to close at $6.87 amid an increase in the price of oil driven by greater-than-expected production cuts.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) climbed 24.7% to close at $9.99 amid market strength as news from a Moderna trial stoked optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine, which has raised hopes of a sooner return to normal travel demands.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) climbed 24.6% to close at $8.01 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 24.2% to close at $14.75.
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE: DHC) gained 24.1% to close at $3.0850.
- Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) rose 24% to close at $10.40.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 23.9% to close at $11.53.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) surged 23.8% to close at $12.22.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares surged 23.5% to close at $16.84.
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) climbed 23.4% to close at $30.81.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 23.4% to close at $3.53.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) climbed 23.1% to close at $2.88.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares gained 22.6% to close at $19.72.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) climbed 22.6% to close at $4.62.
- Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) rose 22.5% to close at $17.12.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares gained 22.4% to close at $3.11.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares climbed 22.3% to close at $5.76.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 22% to close at $4.89.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) climbed 21.6% to close at $8.89.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 21.6% to close at $60.17.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) rose 21.5% to close at $21.74. Delek agreed to sell certain trucking assets to Delek Logistics Partners for $48 million in cash.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares gained 21.5% to close at $20.66.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) rose 21.4% to close at $19.01.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) gained 21.2% to close at $3.03.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) jumped 21.1% to close at $24.13.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 20.9% to close at $7.05. Trillium Therapeutics reported Q1 results on Friday.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) shares surged 20.9% to close at $13.27.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) jumped 20.7% to close at $5.80.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) shares rose 20.5% to close at $6.20.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) rose 20.4% to close at $6.68.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares surged 20.1% to close at $3.17 as the company reported the resignation if its President and CEO Kathryn Marinello.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) gained 20.1% to close at $10.92.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 20% to close at $80.00 after the company announced a positive interim Phase 1 readout for its coronavirus vaccine candidatemRNA-1273.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) jumped 19.7% to close at $3.83.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 19.7% to close at $27.80 after the company announced plans to reopen three Louisiana casinos.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares gained 19.5% to close at $14.28. Koppers Holdings is expected to release its April 2020 business update on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) rose 19.1% to close at $0.5848 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) gained 18.8% to close at $6.16.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) surged 18.7% to close at $22.69.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) gained 18.6% to close at $79.19.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) gained 18.5% to close at $24.89.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) gained 18.5% to close at $1.86.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) gained 18.2% to close at $1.75 after gaining over 24% on Friday.
- SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) gained 17.2% to close at $5.45.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) gained 16.7% to close at $43.70 amid market strength as news from a Moderna trial stoked optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine, which has raised hopes of a sooner return to normal travel demands.
- Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) gained 16% to close at $16.99. Viad disclosed preliminary results for its first quarter on Friday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 15.8% to close at $12.49 after jumping 24% on Friday.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) gained 15.5% to close at $9.00.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) climbed 14.9% to close at $28.83.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares climbed 14.2% to close at $6.27 as news from a Moderna trial stoked optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine, which has raised hopes of an economic rebound.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares gained 12.3% to close at $17.81 after gaining around 9% on Friday.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares climbed 11.7% to close at $16.84.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) climbed 11.5% to close at $3.97 after the company announced its Polish subsidiary reopened 8 casinos.
- Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) gained 9.1% to close at $77.71 after Longbow Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $85 per share.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 8.5% to close at $2.30. Cassava Sciences shares dipped 74% on Friday after the company announced the results from its Phase 2b study of PTI-125 in Alzheimer's disease did not meet the primary endpoint.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) jumped 7.7% to close at $7.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) dipped 53.2% to close at $ 0.44 on Monday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares fell 36.5% to close at $ 1.62 after the company reported a $3.0 million registered direct offering.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) fell 23.5% to close at $22.57. ForeScout Technologies said Advent will not consummate its acquisition of ForeScout on May 18 as originally scheduled. The two companies are still discussion acquisition terms.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares fell 15.1% to close at $0.3650 after surging more than 48% on Friday.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) dipped 14% to close at $2.52.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) fell 12.3% to close at $12.88.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dropped 11.8% to close at $2.92.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 11.1% to close at $153.84.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 11% to close at $15.19.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 11% to close at $1.87. After the closing bell, Arbutus Biopharma shares highlighted single-dose week 12 data in chronic Hep B subjects with 60mg AB-729 showed "significant, continuous reduction in HBsAg."
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) dipped 10.5% to close at $39.01.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) tumbled 10% to close at $7.51.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares slipped 9.9% to close at $43.61.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE: BPMX) fell 9.5% to close at $0.51.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas