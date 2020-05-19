Delta To Add Planes If Demand Increases To Keep Flights At 60% Through July: Report

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is planning to keep its flights at 60% capacity through July, Reuters reported. The airline will instead increase its fleet to match an increase in demand, when it happens.

Why It's Important For Delta Air Lines Delta earlier announced it was limiting first class seating at 50% of total capacity and other seatings at 60% in line with social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The company's Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian during an investor call last month said consumers' perception of safety will be key in travel resumption, but expected a slump in demand through next year.

The airline has also said it will retire its fleet of the Boeing Company's (NYSE: BA) 777 aircraft in a bid to reduce costs in the face of the lowered demand.

What's Next? "We announced a policy on seating capacity through June 30. Nothing has been decided beyond that but we are continuing to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary," Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter told Reuters.

In a statement Monday, Delta said it was restoring 100 flights in June across destinations in Western Europe, Asia, Caribbean, Mexico and South America.

Delta shares closed Monday's session higher by 13.9% at $21.86.