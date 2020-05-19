Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' To Cost Extra $1,000 Starting July, Musk Says
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2020 12:15am   Comments
Share:
Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' To Cost Extra $1,000 Starting July, Musk Says

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is increasing the price of the "Full Self-Driving" feature in its electric vehicles by $1,000 starting July 1, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said Monday.

The driver-assistance option currently costs $7,000. According to Musk, the price of the feature will "continue to rise" going forward. When the autonomous driving feature nears to "full capability" and receives regulatory approval, the price is "probably somewhere in excess of $100,000," Musk noted. The billionaire entrepreneur suggested last month the price of the full self-driving feature will "probably" increase on July 1.

Musk has been lately embroiled in a public feud with Alameda County officials as Tesla scrambled to restart production at its Fremont factory after an elongated shutdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Tesla shares closed 1.8% higher at $813.63 on Monday. The shares traded slightly lower at $811.50 in the after-hours session.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Tesla.com.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Panasonic Hopes To Recharge Tesla Battery Partnership, Eyes Gigafactory Expansion
Illinois Will Classify Defying Stay-At-Home Orders As Misdemeanor For Businesses
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Surge Over 300 Points
Elon Musk's 'Take The Red Pill,' Tweet Raises Speculation Over Its Meaning
Tesla Receives County Approval To Restart Fremont Production A Week After Musk's Threats
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, SmileDirectClub, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Elon Musk Full Self-Driving Tesla GigafactoryNews Management Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com