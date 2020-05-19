Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' To Cost Extra $1,000 Starting July, Musk Says

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is increasing the price of the "Full Self-Driving" feature in its electric vehicles by $1,000 starting July 1, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said Monday.

Tesla Full Self-Driving option cost rises by ~$1000 worldwide on July 1st. Order a Tesla online in less than 2 minutes at https://t.co/qJm9uPBCX5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2020

The driver-assistance option currently costs $7,000. According to Musk, the price of the feature will "continue to rise" going forward. When the autonomous driving feature nears to "full capability" and receives regulatory approval, the price is "probably somewhere in excess of $100,000," Musk noted. The billionaire entrepreneur suggested last month the price of the full self-driving feature will "probably" increase on July 1.

Yeah, probably July 1st — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2020

Musk has been lately embroiled in a public feud with Alameda County officials as Tesla scrambled to restart production at its Fremont factory after an elongated shutdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Tesla shares closed 1.8% higher at $813.63 on Monday. The shares traded slightly lower at $811.50 in the after-hours session.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Tesla.com.