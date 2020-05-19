Trump Says He's Looking For New Outlet Because Fox News Has Too Many Anti-Trump People

President Donald Trump complained Monday night that Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) (NASDAQ: FOX) was no longer the same and the network was hosting "anti-Trump people."

What Happened On Fox News Fox’s Neil Cavuto said on air that people needed to be careful with hydroxychloroquine. The “Your World with Neil Cavuto” host referred to a number of studies that suggest it's dangerous to take the drug as prophylaxis for COVID-19. Trump revealed he has been taking the drug, after which Cavuto commented, “That was stunning.”

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Roger Ailes was a Fox CEO and an adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign, he resigned in 2016 after allegations of sexual impropriety were made by several women. Ailes died in 2017 at age 77.

Why It Matters Moving Forward Trump frequently appears on Fox shows hosted by Maria Bartiromo and Sean Hannity, although this is not the first time the president has called for an alternative to Fox News.

Last month Trump said, “The people who are watching [Fox News,] in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!”

Referencing ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC)-owned CBS’s “Face the Nation” and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)-owned NBC host Chuck Todd in his tweet, Trump accused Fox’s anchor Chris Wallace of being “nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes.”

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

