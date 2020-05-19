Amazon Warehouse Workers In Seattle Area Can Now Have Access To Company's Virtual Medical Clinic

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is extending Amazon Care, a telemedicine pilot that provides free virtual doctor visits, to its warehouse workers in Seattle.

What Happened

Previously, Amazon Care was available to the e-commerce giant’s Seattle-area office workers, but now workers at the company’s fulfillment centers can also access the pilot program, reported CNBC.

Using an application, Amazon workers can connect to a medical professional and receive video consultations. Follow-up care at home is available for those who need it. The service is available free of cost till May 31 for all health concerns, including COVID-19.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC, “Amazon Care eliminates travel and wait time, connecting employees and their family members to a doctor, nurse practitioner, or registered nurse through live chat or video, with the option for in-person follow up services from a registered nurse ranging from immunizations to instant strep throat detection.”

Why It Matters

In order to be eligible for Amazon Care, workers must be enrolled in an Amazon-sponsored health insurance plan. Employees enrolled in Kaiser Permanente cannot participate.

The extension of the service comes at a time when several warehouse workers have died from COVID-19, reported CNBC.

Amazon has not provided data about how many of its workers have tested positive for the viral disease, but an employee who kept tab claims at least six workers have died, and more than 600 have tested positive.

Amazon fired Chris Smalls, an employee, who had organized a strike highlighting working conditions amid the ongoing pandemic at one of its New York warehouses in March.

Price Action

Amazon shares traded 0.12% lower at $2,423.40 in the after-hours session on Monday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.68% higher at $2,426.26.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Care