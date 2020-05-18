6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares are trading higher after the company said e-commerce demand was up 96% in the period since stores closed on March 19.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares are trading higher after the company highlighted single-dose week 12 data in chronic Hep B subjects with 60mg AB-729 showed "significant, continuous reduction in HBsAg."
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported Q1 EPS results were up year over year.
Losers
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering of $85 million shares.
- Bellerophon (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower after the company filed for a $1.25 billion common stock offering.
