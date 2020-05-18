Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Panasonic Hopes To Recharge Tesla Battery Partnership, Eyes Gigafactory Expansion
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 18, 2020 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
Panasonic Hopes To Recharge Tesla Battery Partnership, Eyes Gigafactory Expansion

Panasonic Corp’s (OTC: PCRFF) CFO, speaking at an earnings briefing Monday, said the company is seeing "strong demand" for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery cells and is in talks to expand the Nevada Gigafactory, according to Reuters.

Since 2014, Panasonic and Tesla have had an agreement that lays out their cooperation on a large-scale battery manufacturing plant known as the Gigafactory.

Yet this relationship has been deteriorating over the past few years, with Tesla moving to make its own batteries, according to Electrek.

"We are seeing strong demand from Tesla” beyond the Nevada plant’s capacity of 35 gigawatt hours per year, said Panasonic CFO Hirokazu Umeda, adding that Panasonic is "in discussions right now” about expanding the plant’s capacity.

The production at the Nevada gigafactory has resumed after a shutdown due to the coronavirus.

Tesla also restarted production at its Fremont, California factory late last week after CEO Elon Musk defied local orders.

Tesla's stock was up 0.78% at $805.40 per share at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Tesla Restarts Production, Musk Tweets 'If Anyone Is Arrested, I Ask That It Only Be Me'

Elon Musk To Join Joe Rogan's Podcast Again During Eventful Week For Tesla CEO

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + PCRFF)

Illinois Will Classify Defying Stay-At-Home Orders As Misdemeanor For Businesses
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Surge Over 300 Points
Elon Musk's 'Take The Red Pill,' Tweet Raises Speculation Over Its Meaning
Tesla Receives County Approval To Restart Fremont Production A Week After Musk's Threats
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, SmileDirectClub, Tesla And More
Elon Musk Reveals He Owns 'Only 0.25 Bitcoins' In Crypto Convo With JK Rowling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Electrek electric vehicles EVs Gigafactory ReutersNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com