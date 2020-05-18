Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Atlantic To Invest $871M In India's Jio Platform, Joining Facebook, Vista, Silver Lake As Stakeholders
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 18, 2020 3:08am   Comments
Share:
General Atlantic To Invest $871M In India's Jio Platform, Joining Facebook, Vista, Silver Lake As Stakeholders

New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic is investing $871 million in Indian behemoth Reliance Industries Ltd.'s digital arm Jio Platforms, the latter announced Sunday.

The funding values Jio at around $68.3 billion and gives General Atlantic about 1.34% stake in India's largest mobile network operator.

This is the fourth major investment by a United States-based company in Jio in less than four weeks.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) acquired a nearly 10% stake in the company in April, with an investment of $5.7 billion.

Private equity firm Silver Lake followed with a $748.3 million investment. Vista Equity Partners invested $1.5 billion to make it the third-largest shareholder in Jio after Reliance and Facebook.

Launched in 2016 by Asia's second-richest man Mukesh Ambani, Jio has come to dominate the digital services market in India.

The company's latest plan is to enter the e-commerce sector in the country, in partnership with Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp, a move that is likely to trouble market leaders Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) subsidiary Flipkart.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Saudi Arabia On A Pandemic Bargain Hunt, Buys Shares in Facebook, Disney, Boeing, Others
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Quick Retreat: Impressive Thursday Turnaround Halted in Its Tracks Amid Fresh Trade Tiff
3 ETFs With Big-Time Shopify Exposure
Singapore State Investor Temasek Joins Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project
Zoom Rival Facebook's Messenger Rooms Goes Live Worldwide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: General Atlantic Jio PlatformsNews Financing Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com