More Than 25 US Apple Stores To Reopen, 100 Now Open Around The World

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reopening more than 25 stores in the United States, moving towards a gradual resumption of its retail business worldwide.

What Happened

In a letter to customers released Sunday, Apple’s head of retail, Deirdre O’Brien, announced that the iPhone maker had reopened 100 of its stores globally. The first was in Greater China in February, and last month Apple extended the reopening to other countries beginning with South Korea.

The Cupertino-based tech giant now plans to restart business in more than 25 stores in the U.S. after the initial five stores had been back to business last week. These stores have instituted temperature checks and require customers and employees to wear face masks.

O’Brien acknowledged, “The response to COVID‑19 is still ongoing, and we recognize that the road back will have its twists and turns.”

Why It Matters

Apple has 510 stores around the world, 271 of which are in the United States. Forty-two stores have resumed business in China. Ten Italian stores will open their doors this week.

According to Apple, it is using the same health and safety strategies it used in China in its global reopenings.

The stores will limit occupancy, and face masks will be provided to those customers who do not bring their own. Apple will also “deep clean” the stores throughout the day.

Limitations like curb-side pick up and drop off may be in place at many stores. Pick-up will be available for users who purchase online, in addition to home delivery.

Direct Sales, including those at Apple’s retail stores, online stores, and corporate sales amounted to 31% of the company’s $260 billion revenue in 2019, reported Reuters.

Price Action

On Friday, Apple shares closed 0.59% lower at $307.71.