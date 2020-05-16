Seth 'Scump' Abner Slams 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare,' Claims 'Warzone' Saved It

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) releases a new "Call of Duty" title each year, creating controversy as hardcore fans lament the loss of past titles, new players jump into the casual multiplayer space, and esports professionals force themselves to re-learn a new game.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has been filled with mixed reviews despite breaking franchise records. It was the first title to feature in the Call of Duty League, and its new free-to-play battle royale addition "Warzone" has topped categories on streaming platforms like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch.

'Right In The Trash'

Chicago Huntsmen player Seth "Scump" Abner slammed the AAA title in a team video where members of the NRG organization ranked each "Call of Duty" title.

"Trash. Right in the trash," he said. "If 'Warzone' didn't come out on this game, one of the worst CoDs ever made. Warzone saved this game so unbelievably hard. Have you ever played competitive? It's counter-intuitive. It's the worst 'Call of Duty' ever made. It might be the worst competitive CoD ever."

The group went on to discuss some of the maps and game modes, but Scump had nothing positive to say about the game's competitive aspect. "Scrimming in this game is not fun. It's just stressful."

What's Next

It'll be interesting to see how the Call of Duty League shifts as the "Modern Warfare" season moves into its last months before the next release in the franchise is launched.

With the majority of professional players unhappy with the way Infinity Ward has handled "Modern Warfare," many are hoping for better communication with Treyarch, the next Activision developer in the cycle.

