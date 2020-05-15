'Call of Duty: Mobile' Launches 1v1 Duel Mode, New Map

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) has been consistently updating its mobile iteration of "Call of Duty" by releasing a brand new one-vs-one duel mode and a new, exclusive map.

Saloon, the new "Call of Duty: Mobile" map, is only available in the limited-time one-vs-one duel and two-vs-two game modes. The limited-time additions are an interesting way to include modes similar to "Modern Warfare's" Gunfight.

The one-vs-one duel mode is played in a best-of-three format. The first player to earn seven kills wins the round. The interesting twist is how the game mode is played.

In the first round, players have the ability to choose their particular weapon of preference. However, in the second round, the winner of the first is given a random weapon while the loser still retains the opportunity to choose a specific loadout. This back-and-forth ruleset continues until the game is won.

For more information about "Call of Duty: Mobile's" new game modes, the season's roadmap, Credit Store updates, and the World Championship Qualifiers, check out the "CoDM" community update.