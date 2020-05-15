Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Clovis Oncology's Stock Spiked Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2020 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Why Clovis Oncology's Stock Spiked Higher Today

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares traded higher on Friday afternoon after the company announced the FDA approved its Rubraca tablets for the treatment of adult patients with a deleterious BRCA mutation-associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

"Rubraca is the first in a class of drugs to become newly available to patients with mCRPC who harbor a deleterious BRCA mutation. Given the level and duration of responses observed with Rubraca in men with mCRPC and these mutations, it represents an important and timely new treatment option for this patient population," said Wassim Abida, M.D., and Medical Oncologist for the TRITON2 study.

Clovis Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets.

Clovis Oncology's stock closed up 2% at $9.69 on Friday; shares spiked higher from the $9.28 level around 2:25 p.m. ET. The company has a 52-week high of $18.09 and a 52-week low of $2.93.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLVS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Co-Diagnostics Earnings, NantKwest Plans Pancreatic Cancer Study, ADC Therapeutics IPO
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Virtual Conference Presentations, Clovis PDUFA Date In The Spotlight
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For AstraZeneca, AbbVie-Allergan Deal Clears Antitrust Hurdle
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch for Wed., May 6, 2020: SNY, GRUB, CLVS, NTDOY, FDS
19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com