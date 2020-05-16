Dignitas Female To Compete In Both 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' And 'VALORANT'

Riot Games' "VALORANT" continues to attract professional rosters. Dignitas Female's two-time "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" team will cross-compete in the new FPS title.

"As both a competitive team and female pioneers in the esports space, we're constantly on the lookout for new opportunities to better connect with our fanbase while also feeding our competitive edge," team captain Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido said in a press release.

"When presented with the opportunity to expand to 'VALORANT,' we quickly recognized the game as a sweet spot between a high skill esport title and a game that appealed to a broader gaming audience. DIG Fe and I look forward to the challenge of taking on an additional competitive title and hope to raise a trophy or two in 'VALORANT.'"

See Also: Seth 'Scump' Abner Slams 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare,' Claims 'Warzone' Saved It

In addition's to team captain EMUHLEET, the roster consists of Amanda "rain" Smith, Melisa "Theia" Mundorff, Kiara "milk" Makua, and Julie "Bouchard" Bouchard.

DIG Fe plans to compete this weekend in the ANEW VALORANT Women's 1k Open on Saturday, and the Elite Esports Rivalry Bowl Invitational on Sunday.

"Since their recruitment in 2017, DIG Fe has raised four international trophies under the DIG banner," Dignitas CEO Michael Prindiville said in a press release. "Their expansion into 'VALORANT' is the first step in a larger women's empowerment initiative the organization has planned for the coming months. Our goal is to become esports' most empowering and educational organization for professional and aspiring female gamers, content creators, and fans."