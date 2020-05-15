50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares jumped 88.1% to $4.9290 amid investor attention surrounding the company's STI-1499 coronavirus antibody.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) surged 70.2% to $2.1099 following Q2 results. Bridgeline Digital swung to earnings of $0.33 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $39.93 per share.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares gained 63.6% to $0.4744 after dropping over 21% on Thursday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) climbed 39.8% to $9.28 after reporting a rise in its Q3 sales.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) gained 37.1% to $0.2673 after the company made a $17 million interest payment due May 7th, on the last day of its 5-day grace period, May 14th.
- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) jumped 24.1% to $14.52.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 23.6% to $10.77.
- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) gained 22.1% to $5.06 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) surged 21.6% to $14.61. BMO Capital upgraded Regional Management from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $29.
- GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) rose 18.4% to $7.98.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) gained 18% to $4.19.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) jumped 17.6% to $2.4101.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) rose 17.4% to $18.78 after the company announced the acquisition of a 3 acre property in York County, Maine for $1,000,000 through a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary.
- Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELV) shares jumped 16.4% to $3.69 following Q1 results. Reliv' International posted Q1 earnings of $0.36 per share, up from $0.13 per share in the year-ago period.
- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) shares rose 16.1% to $0.6790 after the company swung to a Q1 profit of $0.10 per share, versus a year-earlier loss of $0.59 per share.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) gained 15.5% to $3.995.
- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) shares surged 13.5% to $6.82 after reporting an 18% rise in Q1 revenue.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) gained 13.2% to $3.8050. Fortuna Silver Mines reported a Q1 net loss of $4.5 million.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares climbed 12.8% to $12.93 after the company reported pricing of upsized secondary public offering of Class A common stock.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) jumped 12.8% to $4.2309.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) gained 12.2% to $9.09
- Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) rose 11.5% to $9.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) shares gained 11.3% to $64.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 11% to $5.37 after the company reported Q1 results. The company also secured regulatory permits for the US and Canadian Sites and announced plans for 2020 field test program in Camelina and Canola.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) gained 9.5% to $1.39.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares dipped 74.8% to $2.0450 after the company announced the results from its Phase 2b study of PTI-125 in Alzheimer's disease did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 33.3% to $2.87 after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million. The company also reported Q1 sales results down from last year.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dipped 30% to $1.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) fell 28.5% to $2.0747. Synthesis Energy Systems received a notice from the Nasdaq Panel that it will suspend trading in company’s stock as of May 18.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) tumbled 22.9% to $3.1550 after the company posted a wider loss for its first quarter.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ: APDN) fell 20% to $12.17 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company’s shares jumped 71% on Thursday after the company announced it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus diagnostic assay kit.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 19.8% to $17.76 after reporting Q1 results.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) dipped 18.4% to $1.81 following Q2 results. Addvantage Technologies posted a Q2 loss of $1.41 per share.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) dropped 16.8% to $7.25.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares tumbled 16% to $4.34. Nantkwest announced plans for a Phase 2, randomized, open-label study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a combination immunotherapy: NantKwest's PD-L1 t-haNK, ImmunityBio's N-803, and aldoxorubicin HCI plus standard of care, versus standard-of-care chemotherapy for first- and second-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 15.1% to $5.67 after dropping over 6% on Thursday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) dropped 14.6% to $1.7673 after reporting Q3 results.
- Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) shares tumbled 13.6% to $14.39. Viad reported Q1 preliminary sales of $306 million.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 13.2% to $1.85 following Q1 results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 13.2% to $0.6112 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares fell 13.1% to $22.42 after dipping 15% on Thursday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) dipped 13.1% to $2.5538.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) fell 13% to $0.3450 after reporting a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) dipped 12.7% to $4.20.
- Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) fell 12% to $13.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) dropped 11.3% to $9.56.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 11.2% to $0.3018.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares slipped 11% to $2.2450.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) dipped 10.8% to $12.56 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares fell 8.7% to $2.3250 after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
