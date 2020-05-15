Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 42 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) rallied the most, trading up 92.37% to reach its new 52-week high.

rallied the most, trading up 92.37% to reach its new 52-week high. The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 0.69% after reaching its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock made a new 52-week high of $774.68 Friday. The stock was up 2.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $774.68 Friday. The stock was up 2.56% for the day. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.01. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $51.01. The stock was up 1.76% for the day. Humana (NYSE: HUM) stock hit a yearly high price of $395.99. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $395.99. The stock was up 2.47% for the day. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares set a new yearly high of $68.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $68.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.65%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $62.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.65%. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares were up 2.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $186.99 for a change of up 2.87%.

shares were up 2.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $186.99 for a change of up 2.87%. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $150.60 on Friday morning, moving up 1.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $150.60 on Friday morning, moving up 1.85%. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.21 Friday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $34.21 Friday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares were up 1.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.78 for a change of up 1.24%.

shares were up 1.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.78 for a change of up 1.24%. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%. McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $178.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.75%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $178.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares hit $44.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.

shares hit $44.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares were up 3.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $344.46.

shares were up 3.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $344.46. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares were up 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.51.

shares were up 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.51. Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $31.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%. Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.46. Shares traded up 1.04%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.46. Shares traded up 1.04%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.79%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.79%. WABCO Holdings (NYSE: WBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.44 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $136.44 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%. Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares set a new yearly high of $8.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.90. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.90. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares were up 2.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.50.

shares were up 2.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.50. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares were up 13.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.19.

shares were up 13.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.19. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.71. The stock was up 4.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $137.71. The stock was up 4.05% for the day. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $197.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.77%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $197.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.77%. Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares were up 1.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $515.56 for a change of up 1.97%.

shares were up 1.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $515.56 for a change of up 1.97%. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.22. Shares traded up 6.75%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.22. Shares traded up 6.75%. MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) stock made a new 52-week high of $121.03 Friday.

stock made a new 52-week high of $121.03 Friday. Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares hit $119.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.82%.

shares hit $119.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.82%. SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.46 on Friday morning, moving up 5.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.46 on Friday morning, moving up 5.44%. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares were up 45.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.92.

shares were up 45.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.92. BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.59 with a daily change of up 3.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.59 with a daily change of up 3.27%. BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.44%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $11.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.44%. Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.91. The stock was up 9.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.91. The stock was up 9.42% for the day. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares set a new yearly high of $5.33 this morning. The stock was up 92.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.33 this morning. The stock was up 92.37% on the session. Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.33.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.33. VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.30 with a daily change of up 2.42%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.30 with a daily change of up 2.42%. Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.55%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.55%. Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.46. The stock traded up 10.24% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.46. The stock traded up 10.24% on the session. Power REIT (AMEX: PW) shares were up 16.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.09.

shares were up 16.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.09. US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.3%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.