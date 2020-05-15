Market Overview

Why Qualcomm's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 15, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading lower on reports the company is among those China could retaliate against after the U.S. announced it will block chip shipments to Huawei.

News of the Trump Administration taking action against Huawei comes amid mounting tensions between the two countries, potentially fueled by the coronavirus.

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and also designs chips for smartphones. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying many premier handset makers with leading-edge processors.

Qualcomm shares were trading lower 5.02% at $75.86. The stock has a 52-week high at $96.17 and a 52-week low at $58.

Microsoft's $5B Security Segment Approaches $55B Market Opportunity

Taiwanese Apple Supplier TSMC To Build $12B US Chip Factory After Months Of Pressure From Trump Administration

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

