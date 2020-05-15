60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares surged 71.1% to close at $15.21 on Thursday after the company announced it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus diagnostic assay kit.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) jumped 45.5% to close at $3.55.
- Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) rose 36% to close at $42.12 after the company announced the release of an abstract for its upcoming ASCO meeting presentation, showing data from its Phase 1 dose escalation study of ALLO-501 in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares gained 27.1% to close at $17.41 after declining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 24.8% to close at $16.35.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) surged 21.4% to close at $5.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE: BPMX) shares gained 21.4% to close at $0.5790 after the company reported approval of merger with Timber Pharma by shareholders.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 20.6% to close at $2.28 after surging 18% on Wednesday.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 19.4% to close at $4.50 after the company reported Q1 results and disclosed that DM199 met primary safety and tolerability endpoints in ReMEDy study top-line data.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 19.4% to close at $60.03.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 17.9% to close at $5.07.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 17.5% to close at $2.76 after the company received FDA approval for the first human ampligen trial in coronavirus patients with cancer. The company also reported Q1 results.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) jumped 16.7% to close at $5.45 following Q1 results.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 16.2% to close at $4.38 after the company released details of the FDA's written response following the end-of-Phase 2 briefing package for nebulized ensifentrine as a maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company said the response supported the continuation of its planned Phase 3 study. Verona expects to start the study in 2020.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 15.6% to close at $0.6359 after dropping over 21% on Wednesday.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 15.4% to close at $5.78.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 15.1% to close at $2.52.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) gained 14.7% to close at $228.71.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares rose 14.6% to close at $5.10 after the company highlighted online publication of 2 abstracts at the ASCO.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 14.5% to close at $6.64. Aurora Cannabis released Q3 results after the closing bell.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) rose 14.1% to close at $2.43 following year-end 2019 results.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) climbed 14.1% to close at $189.59 after reporting Q1 results.
- Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) gained 13.6% to close at $2.59.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) climbed 13.5% to close at $4.03.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) shares rose 13.1% to close at $7.92.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares jumped 12.6% to close at $2.59.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 12.3% to close at $2.37.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) jumped 11.3% to close at $31.27.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 11% to close at $6.77.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) gained 11% to close at $2.52. Nomura Instinet upgraded Armstrong Flooring from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $2 to $5.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 9.5% to close at $10.06. Pluristem provided 28-day follow up for ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients under compassionate use program in Israel and U.S.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 9.5% to close at $3.92.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 8.7% to close at $4.49 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) rose 8.6% to close at $8.33.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 5.9% to close at $10.78 after the company reported it received first regulatory approval from German Health Authority BfArM to initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, in COVID-19 patients.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 4.5% to close at $43.85 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued strong earnings outlook for the current quarter.
Losers
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares dropped 36.6% to close at $0.50 after the company filed for bankruptcy protection and obtained a commitment of $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to help it participate in an upcoming federal airwave auction in December.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares tumbled 36.1% to close at $9.23 on Thursday after the company highlighted details of presentations at the ASCO.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) dropped 31.7% to close at $4.44 after the company reported the commencement of a 40 million share common stock offering.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) tumbled 21.3% to close at $1.70 after reporting positive full results for CLBS16 from the ESCaPE-CMD trial at SCAI 2020 Scientific Sessions.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 20.8% to close at $17.90.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) dropped 20.7% to close at $25.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. William Blair downgraded Virtusa from Outperform to Market Perform.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) dipped 20.5% to close at $2.40. HC2 Holdings and MG Capital reported settlement agreement and plan to reconstitute board of directors.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 20.1% to close at $1.39. Remark Holdings will review financial results for the fiscal year on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) dropped 17.8% to close at $4.39. Axcella priced its 11 million share public offering of common stock at $4.75 per share.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) fell 17% to close at $11.57.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 16.8% to close at $4.00 after reporting Q1 results.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) dropped 14.9% to close at $25.79.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) dipped 13.4% to close at $44.19. Arvinas highlighted that it will present updated Phase 1 data showing clinical activity of PROTAC ARV-110 in patients with refractory prostate cancer at the ASCO.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) dropped 12.7% to close at $6.33.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 12.6% to close at $23.72 after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering to fund Capstar acquisition.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) tumbled 12.6% to close at $16.09.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 12.5% to close at $2.38. CohBar released quarterly results after the closing bell.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) fell 12.5% to close at $0.1949 after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) fell 10.5% to close at $4.19.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) dropped 10.2% to close at $16.79.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) dipped 10.1% to close at $3.82.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares declined 9.4% to close at $1.84.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 8.5% to close at $5.89.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 5.8% to close at $24.97. MacroGenics will present preliminary clinical results from MGD013 and MGC018 at the ASCO.
