Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon To Manufacture Face Shields And Sell Them At Cost
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 15, 2020 3:44am   Comments
Share:
Amazon To Manufacture Face Shields And Sell Them At Cost

Over the next few weeks, Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be selling reusable face shields at cost, first to medical professionals and later to all customers.

What Happened

Writing on the company’s “dayone” blog, Brad Porter, Amazon’s Vice President, and Distinguished Engineer Robotics said the company had already donated 10,000 face shields in the United States and was on “track” to deliver another 20,000.

Amazon now plans to sell these shields at cost, to meet the “growing requests from medical professionals across the country.” The e-commerce giant is confident in its ability to mass-produce and list the masks at almost a third the cost of the other reusable shields currently available. 

Why It Matters

The United States is facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face shields.

According to Porter, the drone engineers at Amazon developed the shield design in the span of a week, improving the product’s wearability.

Amazon’s face shield design is based on a face shield developed by an open-source 3D printing community, based at Washington State University.

Other companies are leveraging their manufacturing prowess to make face shields as well. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced last month that it would make 1 million face shields each week for healthcare workers.

Price Action

Amazon shares traded 0.16% lower at $2,385 in the after-hours session on Thursday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.88% higher at $2,388.85.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Amazon.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Today's Pickup: COVID-19 Gives Smaller e-Commerce Firms A Chance Against Amazon
Commentary: Trade Flow And The Warning Flares It Signals
P/E Ratio Insights for Amazon.com
Amazon Calls For Federal Law Against Price Gouging During National Crises
Retail Pro Says Giants Like Amazon, Walmart Will Prevail After Coronavirus: 'It's Not Fair'
What To Know About The Conflicting AMC Entertainment-AMC Networks Rumors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 face masks Jeff BezosNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com