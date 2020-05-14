What's Next For Warehousing After The Pandemic? (With Video)

On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill talked about the economic impact that COVID-19 is having on freight and the transportation industry. They covered the latest news and freight flows backed by data driven insights powered by SONAR.

They're joined by Tom Curee – SVP, Strategy & Innovation at Kingsgate Logistics, LLC; Laurance O. Alvarado – Co-Founder & CEO at WARECAP; and Market Experts Andrew Cox, Zach Strickland, and Anthony Smith.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves Linkedin, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Watch

Apple Podcast

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts