Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Next For Warehousing After The Pandemic? (With Video)
FreightWaves  
May 14, 2020 5:27pm   Comments
Share:
What's Next For Warehousing After The Pandemic? With Video

On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill talked about the economic impact that COVID-19 is having on freight and the transportation industry. They covered the latest news and freight flows backed by data driven insights powered by SONAR.

They're joined by Tom Curee – SVP, Strategy & Innovation at Kingsgate Logistics, LLC; Laurance O. Alvarado – Co-Founder & CEO at WARECAP; and Market Experts Andrew Cox, Zach Strickland, and Anthony Smith.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves LinkedinFacebook, and YouTube channels.

Watch
Apple Podcast
Spotify
More FreightWaves Podcasts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Freight Freightwaves SONARNews Topics Media General