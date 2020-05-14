Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2020 4:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 sales were up from last quarter.
  • IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
  • Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS was up year over year.
  • New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Farfetch (NASDAQ: FTCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down year over year.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

