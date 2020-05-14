10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 sales were up from last quarter.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS was up year over year.
- New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Farfetch (NASDAQ: FTCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down year over year.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
