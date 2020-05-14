Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tutor Perini's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2020 3:12pm   Comments
Share:

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) shares are trading lower on Thursday, after the company announced the termination of discussions for a potential acquisition due to volatile market conditions.

Tutor Perini offers general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private and public customers. The company constructs and repairs transportation infrastructure, water-treatment facilities, and a wide range of buildings. It plans and schedules the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors required for a project.

Tutor Perini shares were trading down 7.79% at $6.56 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.48 and a 52-week low of $2.61.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPC)

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2020
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com