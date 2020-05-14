Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Co-Diagnostics Stock Is Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2020 3:12pm   Comments
Share:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading volatile on Thursday.

Hindenburg Research announced a short position in the stock. Also, the company's coronavirus test was recently approved in Mexico.

Co-Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, licenses, and commercializes molecular technologies such as lab systems (MDx device) and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules.

The company's coronavirus test was recently approved in Mexico.

Co-Diagnostics shares were trading up 2.7% at $24.05 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.72 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

Related Links:

Co-Diagnostics To Provide Coronavirus Tests To Certified US Labs After FDA Policy Change

Gilead's Remdesivir Granted FDA Emergency Use To Treat COVID-19

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CODX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Cisco Beats Q3 Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASCO Abstracts Create Stock Ripples, Applied DNA's Coronavirus Test Receives EUA, Biopharmx Shareholders Vet Reverse Merger
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com