44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) jumped 53.4% to $13.64 after the company announced it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus diagnostic assay kit.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE: BPMX) shares jumped 38.2% to $0.659 after the company reported approval of merger with Timber Pharma by shareholders.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) rose 28.3% to $3.1314.
- Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) gained 28.2% to $39.71 after the company announced the release of an abstract for its upcoming ASCO meeting presentation, showing data from its Phase 1 dose escalation study of ALLO-501 in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) climbed 26.9% to $2.88. Nomura Instinet upgraded Armstrong Flooring from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $2 to $5.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 25.2% to $4.72 after the company reported Q1 results and disclosed that DM199 met primary safety and tolerability endpoints in ReMEDy study top-line data.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) gained 23.2% to $4.35.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) surged 21.4% to $5.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 18.3% to $2.78 after the company received FDA approval for the first human ampligen trial in coronavirus patients with cancer. The company also reported Q1 results.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 15.4% to $4.13.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 15.3% to $0.6339 after dropping over 21% on Wednesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 14.7% to $4.74 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 14.4% to $57.54.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 14.6% to $10.53. Pluristem provided 28-day follow up for ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients under compassionate use program in Israel and U.S.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) climbed 14.6% to $4.07.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares rose 14.4% to $15.67 after declining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 13.8% to $2.15 after surging 18% on Wednesday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 13.7% to $2.40.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 13.3% to $26.52 after surging 38% on Wednesday.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) jumped 13.2% to $31.80.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) rose 12.2% to $8.60.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 12% to $6.83.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 10.9% to $11.29 after the company reported it received first regulatory approval from German Health Authority BfArM to initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, in COVID-19 patients.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 10.8% to $13.61 after reporting Q1 results.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares rose 6.7% to $15.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 5.1% to $44.07 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued strong earnings outlook for the current quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares dipped 34.1% to $9.51 after the company highlighted details of presentations at the ASCO.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) fell 26.5% to $4.78 after the company reported the commencement of a 40 million share common stock offering.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) dropped 26.4% to $23.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. William Blair downgraded Virtusa from Outperform to Market Perform.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) fell 16% to $0.1872 after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 15.5% to $19.06.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) dropped 15.4% to $11.79.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) dipped 14.7% to $43.52. Arvinas highlighted that it will present updated Phase 1 data showing clinical activity of PROTAC ARV-110 in patients with refractory prostate cancer at the ASCO.
- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) fell 13% to $4.07.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 12.3% to $4.22 after reporting Q1 results.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) dipped 10.8% to $3.79.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 10.7% to $5.75.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) tumbled 10.6% to $27.74.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) dropped 10.4% to $16.75.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares declined 10.3% to $1.82.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 10% to $23.86. MacroGenics will present preliminary clinical results from MGD013 and MGC018 at the ASCO.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 8.5% to $1.59. Remark Holdings will review financial results for the fiscal year on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) dropped 8.2% to $6.66.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas