Why VMware's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares were trading lower on Thursday, after Jefferies analysts downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.

VMware is a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Its customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking.

VMware's stock was down 2.38% at $131.64 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $206.80 and a 52-week low of $86.

