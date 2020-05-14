Market Overview

Why VMWare's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2020
VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares were trading lower on Thursday, after Jefferies analysts downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.

VMware is a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Its customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking.

VMware's stock was down 2.38% at $131.64 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $206.80 and a 52-week low of $86.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

News Downgrades Analyst Ratings

