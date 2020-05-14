Why VMWare's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares were trading lower on Thursday, after Jefferies analysts downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.
VMware is a majority-owned subsidiary of Dell. The software provider operates in the three segments of licenses, maintenance, and professional services. Its customers include enterprises utilizing data centers, end-user computing, cloud providers, and software-defined networking.
VMware's stock was down 2.38% at $131.64 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $206.80 and a 52-week low of $86.
Latest Ratings for VMW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Apr 2020
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2020
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
