Why Lowe's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares were trading lower on Thursday, after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line.

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating just under 2,000 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients.

Lowe's shares were trading down 1.9% at $108.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $126.73 and a 52-week low of $60.

Latest Ratings for LOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
May 2020JefferiesMaintainsBuy
May 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings

