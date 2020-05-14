Why Lowe's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares were trading lower on Thursday, after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line.

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating just under 2,000 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients.

Lowe's shares were trading down 1.9% at $108.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $126.73 and a 52-week low of $60.

Related Links:

Lowe's Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Lowe's Reports Q2 Earnings Beat