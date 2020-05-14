Market Overview

Why Boeing And Delta Traded Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2020 11:21am   Comments
Why Boeing And Delta Traded Lower Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were trading lower on Thursday after Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) announced it plans to remove Boeing 777 aircraft from service by the end of 2020.

Reuters reported Delta is burning $50 million per day in expenses. The airline sector was one of the most affected sectors due to lower travel demands caused by the pandemic.

Delta Air Lines shares were trading down 3.5% at $18.73 at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

Boeing shares were trading down 0.91% at $120.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $391 and a 52-week low of $89.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

