Why Boeing And Delta Traded Lower Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were trading lower on Thursday after Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) announced it plans to remove Boeing 777 aircraft from service by the end of 2020.

Reuters reported Delta is burning $50 million per day in expenses. The airline sector was one of the most affected sectors due to lower travel demands caused by the pandemic.

Delta Air Lines shares were trading down 3.5% at $18.73 at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

Boeing shares were trading down 0.91% at $120.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $391 and a 52-week low of $89.

Related Links:

Here's How Large Boeing Option Traders Are Reacting To Abysmal Monthly Orders

'I Was Wrong': Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sold $6B Of Airline Stock In April