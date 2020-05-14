Market Overview

Why Eaton's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN) shares are trading lower on Thursday after getting a downgrade.

KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Eaton is an Irish-domiciled multinational power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, founded in the U.S. with corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operational headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio.

Eaton shares were trading down 1.77% at $72.62 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.78 and a 52-week low of $56.42.

Latest Ratings for ETN

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
May 2020UBSMaintainsBuy
May 2020Stephens & Co.DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings

