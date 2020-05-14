Why Eaton's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN) shares are trading lower on Thursday after getting a downgrade.
KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
Eaton is an Irish-domiciled multinational power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, founded in the U.S. with corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operational headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio.
Eaton shares were trading down 1.77% at $72.62 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.78 and a 52-week low of $56.42.
Latest Ratings for ETN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|KeyBanc
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Sector Weight
|May 2020
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|Stephens & Co.
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
