Why Eaton's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN) shares are trading lower on Thursday after getting a downgrade.

KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Eaton is an Irish-domiciled multinational power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, founded in the U.S. with corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operational headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio.

Eaton shares were trading down 1.77% at $72.62 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.78 and a 52-week low of $56.42.

