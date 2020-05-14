32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE: BPMX) shares rose 56.4% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported approval of merger with Timber Pharma by shareholders.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 33.5% to $13.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported it received first regulatory approval from German Health Authority BfArM to initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, in COVID-19 patients.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 31.6% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 diagnostic assay kit.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. rose 29% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and announced the FDA authorization for first human ampligen trial in coronavirus patients with cancer.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 24.5% to $29.19 in pre-market trading after surging 38% on Wednesday.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares rose 18.7% to $16.25 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Wednesday.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 14.7% to $0.6310 in pre-market trading after dropping over 21% on Wednesday.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares rose 14% to $17.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 13.4% to $3.21 in pre-market trading. MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin highlighted updated clinical data from Phase 1b study of ME-401 on intermittent schedule in patients with follicular lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies for the ASCO.
- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) rose 12.5% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 11.9% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) rose 11.4% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA response to end-of-Phase 2 briefing package for ensifentrine in COPD and outlined Phase 3 ENHANCE clinical program.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 11.6% to $13.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 11.1% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Wednesday.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 11% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Genocea highlighted that it will present long-term follow-up data from GEN-009 vaccine at the ASCO.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 9.4% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Wednesday.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) rose 9% to $11.55 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) rose 7.5% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Wednesday.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 3% to $43.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued strong earnings outlook for the current quarter.
Losers
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) fell 36% to $0.5001 in pre-market trading after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) fell 26% to $4.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported the commencement of a 40 million share common stock offering.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 18.9% to $21.49 in pre-market trading. MacroGenics will present preliminary clinical results from MGD013 and MGC018 at the ASCO.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares fell 18.5% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Remark Holdings will review financial results for the fiscal year on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 11.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- Party City Holdco Inc.(NYSE: PRTY) fell 10.3% to $0.4230 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Wednesday.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) fell 10.2% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares fell 9.8% to $0.4907 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Wednesday.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 8.8% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Wednesday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 8.7% to $0.4006 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) fell 7.8% to $44.00 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) fell 3.7% to $61.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 3.3% to $7.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter. The company’s unique aligner shipments rose 12% to 122,751 during the quarter.
