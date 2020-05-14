75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares climbed 88% to close at $4.14 on Wednesday following Q2 results. Sifco Industries posted Q2 earnings of $0.57 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.43 per share.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) surged 45.7% to close at $22.59 after the company reported strong preliminary Q3 results. Wells Fargo upgraded United Natural Foods from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) jumped 41.8% to close at $4.58.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) jumped 38.9% to close at $4.25 after the company reported three scientific presentations on potential HIV and HBV cures.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 37.9% to close at $23.42.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares surged 31.3% to $12.34 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) climbed 27.5% to close at $26.13 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGTI) rose 26.4% to close at $12.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) surged 25.1% to close at $0.7801 after the company reported an amended licensing deal with Gossamer Bio on its inflammatory bowel disease product candidate GB004.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) jumped 24.6% to close at $3.19.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) rose 23.2% to close at $5.09 after the company disclosed that it has received Malta gaming license.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) gained 18.5% to close at $3.07 following Q3 results.
- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) jumped 16.6% to close at $5.89.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 15.6% to close at $10.54.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) climbed 14.6% to close at $15.67.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) gained 14.6% to close at $5.26.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) climbed 14.2% to close at $2.49. Zovio disclosed that its Chandler HQ has received the 2020 AZ RED Award for Office Interiors Project of the Year.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 12.5% to close at $3.97 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB) gained 12.5% to close at $5.24.
- XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) climbed 12.2% to close at $27.90 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) gained 12% to close at $3.35.
- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) climbed 12% to close at $4.68 after the company won a $12.6 million US Army follow-on order.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) rose 12% to close at $0.2228 after the company is reportedly to be in talks for $450 million loan as it eyes Friday bankruptcy filing.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) rose 11.9% to close at $6.75. The company announced a cell-based vaccine platform targeting COVID-19 and other existing and emerging viral diseases.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) gained 11.8% to close at $30.30 after surging 33% on Tuesday.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) shares rose 10.5% to close at $16.48 after the company reported Q1 results.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) surged 9.8% to close at $91.81. Bitdefender and SYNNEX reported a distribution agreement. SYNNEX said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.00 to $1.00 per share.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares gained 9.6% to close at $0.8571 after the company reported Q3 results. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also approved Isoray's application for billing codes for the intraoperative use of Cesium-131.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 9.1% to close at $4.45.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) rose 7.3% to close at $21.40.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 6.7% to close at $12.15 after the company reported successful completion of $90 million capital raise via private placement of 43 million shares at A$3.20 per share.
- Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 6.2% to close at $56.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares tumbled 32.6% to close at $17.06 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) dropped 26.3% to close at $3.58 after declining 16% on Tuesday.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) fell 26.2% to close at $4.75 after reporting Q4 results.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) dropped 25.6% to close at $15.20 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 earnings and sales results. The company reported a larger net loss year-over-year and issued guidance slightly below estimates. Various analysts also lowered their price target on the stock.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares fell 25.3% to close at $4.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) dropped 24% to close at $2.44.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) tumbled 23.7% to close at $2.25 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 22.3% to close at $0.2250 following Q1 results. KemPharm posted a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) dropped 20.6% to close at $4.36.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares declined 20.2% to close at $3.63. Super League Gaming priced its 1.825 million share offering at $3.50 per share.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) fell 19.5% to close at $4.21 after reporting Q1 results.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) dipped 19.1% to close at $2.08. Container Store said it projects a 5% decline in its Q4 sales.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares dropped 19.1% to close at $9.42.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 18.4% to close at $5.01.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) dropped 18.2% to close at $4.53.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 17.8% to close at $9.08.
- Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) dipped 17.3% to close at $5.32.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) dropped 17.1% to close at $4.33 following Q1 results. Neonode reported a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TUFN) fell 17% to close at $8.26.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) dipped 16.8% to close at $4.30.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dipped 16.5% to close at $3.86 after reporting Q1 results.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares declined 16.4% to close at $3.42.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) fell 16.3% to close at $10.55 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $150 million of convertible senior notes.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dropped 16.3% to close at $1.70.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) tumbled 15.9% to close at $6.25. Lightbridge posted quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 15.7% to close at $6.66.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares declined 15.7% to close at $5.05.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) dropped 15.5% to close at $7.35. Points International reported downbeat quarterly results after the closing bell.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 15.5% to close at $3.66.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 15.2% to close at $0.6121 after jumping over 32% on Tuesday.
- BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) shares slipped 15.2% to close at $7.79.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 14.5% to close at $2.30. Eastman Kodak posted a Q1 net loss of $111 million.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 14.2% to close at $2.54.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dipped 14% to close at $3.44 following Q1 results.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) dropped 13.4% to close at $10.04.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) dipped 13.2% to close at $8.20. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) shares declined 12.3% to close at $2.70. Capstone Turbine signed a 1.17 MW FPP long-term service contract renewal for critical data center in Connecticut.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 11.6% to close at $195.02 after the company announced plans for a public offering of its common stock.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dipped 10.8% to close at $3.48.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 10.2% to close at $4.60.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 10.1% to close at $0.2872. Akorn shares jumped 26% on Tuesday following Q1 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 9.7% to close at $0.8311 after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) fell 8.7% to close at $2.30.
