Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Two Google Pixel Lead Members Including 'Camera Mastermind' Quit Ahead Of 4A Model Launch
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 14, 2020 4:44am   Comments
Share:
Two Google Pixel Lead Members Including 'Camera Mastermind' Quit Ahead Of 4A Model Launch

Two lead members of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google LLC's smartphone division quit earlier this year, The Information reported Wednesday.

What Happened

Computational photography developer Marc Levoy left the Google Pixel team in March, according to the Information. The Stanford University professor was widely credited for the Pixel line cameras outperforming those of similarly-priced rival smartphones.

General Manager Mario Queiroz, the number two executive in the Pixel division, quit earlier in January, as per the Information.

The profiles of both former executives confirmed their departures from Google, but they didn't respond to a request for comments from the Information.

Queiroz joined as the executive vice president at Palo Alto Networks, and Levoy continued in his role at Stanford following their departure from Google, according to their profiles.

Departure Came Following Pixel 4 Disappointment

The Information said that the departure followed criticism of Pixel 4 from Google devices and services lead Rick Osterloh ahead of its launch in October, who particularly expressed his disappointment with the smartphone's battery capabilities.

Google's Pixel 4 disappointed at the market, with 2 million deliveries in the two quarters following its launch, compared to the 3 million Pixel 3A deliveries in the first two quarters of its launch.

The Pixel 4A was expected to launch in late May, but is reportedly delayed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Price Action

Alphabet Class A shares closed nearly 2% lower at $1,348.33 and traded 0.5% higher in the after-hours at $1,354.80.

Class C shares closed 1.9% lower at $1,349.33 and traded slightly higher at $1,353 in the after-hours.

Image Credit: Maurizio Pesce via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Another Fundraise, As Self-Driving Startup Waymo's Investment Hits $3B In 2020
Apple Plans To Bring Employees Back To Office Even As Tech Peers Hold Off
Twitter Will Allow Employees To Work From Home For As Long As They Want
Not Just Fun And Games: How Esports Could Offer Potential Investment Opportunities
Amazon Releases AI-Based Enterprise Search Solution Kendra
Twitter To Remove Coronavirus Misinformation, Including That Tweeted By Trump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Google Pixel The InformationNews Management Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com