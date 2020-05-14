Two Google Pixel Lead Members Including 'Camera Mastermind' Quit Ahead Of 4A Model Launch

Two lead members of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google LLC's smartphone division quit earlier this year, The Information reported Wednesday.

What Happened

Computational photography developer Marc Levoy left the Google Pixel team in March, according to the Information. The Stanford University professor was widely credited for the Pixel line cameras outperforming those of similarly-priced rival smartphones.

General Manager Mario Queiroz, the number two executive in the Pixel division, quit earlier in January, as per the Information.

The profiles of both former executives confirmed their departures from Google, but they didn't respond to a request for comments from the Information.

Queiroz joined as the executive vice president at Palo Alto Networks, and Levoy continued in his role at Stanford following their departure from Google, according to their profiles.

Departure Came Following Pixel 4 Disappointment

The Information said that the departure followed criticism of Pixel 4 from Google devices and services lead Rick Osterloh ahead of its launch in October, who particularly expressed his disappointment with the smartphone's battery capabilities.

Google's Pixel 4 disappointed at the market, with 2 million deliveries in the two quarters following its launch, compared to the 3 million Pixel 3A deliveries in the first two quarters of its launch.

The Pixel 4A was expected to launch in late May, but is reportedly delayed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Price Action

Alphabet Class A shares closed nearly 2% lower at $1,348.33 and traded 0.5% higher in the after-hours at $1,354.80.

Class C shares closed 1.9% lower at $1,349.33 and traded slightly higher at $1,353 in the after-hours.

Image Credit: Maurizio Pesce via Wikimedia.